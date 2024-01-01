|
Citation
|
Semenza DC, Hamilton JL, Testa A, Jackson DB. Ann. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38244953
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: We investigated the relationship between various forms of firearm violence exposure and sleep problems among nationally representative samples of Black (N = 3,015) and American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) (N = 527) adults, focusing on difficulties falling asleep, staying asleep, and waking too early. Survey data were collected in April and May 2023.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
survey; firearms; sleep; health disparities; gun violence; American Indian/Alaska Natives; Black Americans