Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The first objective was to establish the respective factor structures of a concussion perceptions inventory that was adapted for youth athletes (ages 8-14 years) and their parents from the Perceptions of Concussion Inventory for Athletes. The second objective was to understand the associations between the concussion perceptions of youth athlete-parent dyads.



METHOD: In this cross-sectional study, 329 parent-youth athlete dyads completed a respective concussion perception inventory. Mean age of youth respondents was 10.9 ± 1.8 years (70.1% male) and mean age of parent respondents was 40.5 ± 13.6 years (60.9% female).



RESULTS: Exploratory factor analyses revealed unique 7-factor structures for both the youth athlete and parent inventories (youth athlete: anxiety, clarity, treatment, permanent injury, symptom variability, long-term outcomes, and personal control; parent: anxiety, clarity, treatment, permanent injury, symptom variability, and long-term outcomes, and affect others). Weak associations were found between dyads on the 5 factors that were composed of identical items (anxiety, clarity, treatment, permanent injury, and symptom variability).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that this adapted inventory has adequate psychometric properties to be used in the study of the concussion perceptions of youth athletes and their parents. Weak correlations across the concussion perceptions in the dyads suggest that parents and children hold different concussion perceptions and this should be considered in instrument selection of future studies.

