Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment (CM) and exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) pose significant threats to child behavioral health, particularly for young children in toddlerhood and early childhood. Children who experience CM and/or are exposed to IPV are more likely to develop anxious/depressive symptoms and aggressive behavior.



OBJECTIVE: This study is a three-year longitudinal examination of the effects of CM and exposure to IPV on the co-occurrence of anxious/depressive symptoms and aggressive behavior. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample included 459 children drawn from the National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-Being II, a national longitudinal study that investigated the outcomes and well-being of children and families that were involved in Child Protective Services (CPS).



METHODS: Latent growth curve modeling was conducted to examine the correlation between the trajectories of anxious/depressive symptoms and aggressive behavior, and the effect of CM and IPV exposure on child behavioral outcomes.



RESULTS: A positive correlation was observed between anxious/depressive symptoms and aggressive behavior intercepts, and the slope parameters of both growth models were also positively correlated. CM and IPV exposure was associated with worse anxious/depressive symptoms and aggressive behavior over time.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest the co-occurrence of anxious/depressive symptoms and aggressive behavior among CPS-involved children and demonstrate the negative effects of CM and IPV exposure on children over time. The findings pinpoint the necessity of comprehensive methodological considerations for research and a lens of trauma-informed care for practice.

Language: en