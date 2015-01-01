|
Citation
Andersson H, Svensson E, Magnusson A, Holmqvist R, Zetterqvist M. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; 18(1): e16.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38245758
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is associated with stigma, and negative attitudes among healthcare professionals toward NSSI have been reported. A person-centered approach that focuses on how individuals with lived experience of NSSI perceive the treatment and care they receive is invaluable in reducing barriers to help-seeking and improving treatment and mental healthcare services. The aim of the current qualitative study was to explore the perceptions of young adults when they look back upon their experiences of psychiatric treatment for NSSI during adolescence.
Language: en
Keywords
Young adults; Thematic analysis; Adolescence; Lived experience; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Child and adolescent psychiatry; Health care professionals