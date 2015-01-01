Abstract

Sexual violence is common on US college campuses and can result in negative health and academic outcomes. Credit-bearing courses are a possible innovative intervention, but few have been studied, and little is known about enrolled students' experiences. Our institution, located in the Southern United States, developed a semester-long class as a curricular intervention after our institutional climate survey results showed high rates of sexual violence among undergraduate students. Students enrolled in the course wrote a final reflection paper on what they found meaningful about the class (N = 62). Qualitative conventional content analysis was used to examine what students found most salient. Three overarching categories emerged: course content, course delivery and course impact, each with multiple themes. For course content, students wrote about 22 different topics from the class. For course delivery, students discussed the open forum to discuss sexuality, the importance of taking the course in their first year of college and the course structure. For course impact, students discussed gaining new knowledge, questioning prior assumptions, experiencing personal transformation and feeling empowered to act.



RESULTS indicated that students had a powerful class experience and that this kind of educational intervention has the potential to positively impact enrolled students.

Language: en