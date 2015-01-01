Abstract

ABSTRACTConstruction safety is of significance since construction accidents can result in the loss of property and enormous casualties. This research aims to identify the critical causes of construction accidents by introducing a hybrid approach. A hybrid approach is developed to identify the critical causes of construction accidents by combining the Human Factors Analysis and Classification System (HFACS) model with complex network (CN) theory. A total of 863 construction accident cases were collected, and 46 causal factors were identified. Subsequently, the accident causal network was established, and 6 critical causal factors were extracted. The hybrid analysis approach is demonstrated with a real construction accident case, and the results demonstrate that the hybrid approach could better identify the critical causal factors. Consequently, this research enables the enhancement of understanding the HFACS framework and CN theory, as well as contribution to safety management in the construction industry at different levels.

