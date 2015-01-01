Abstract

PURPOSE: Notwithstanding the economic importance of the construction industry, the industry is still facing challenges due to its high accident record. As a result, the goal of this study is to identify the key underlying causes of accidents in the Malaysian construction industry that construction stakeholders can focus on to reduce the menace of accidents in the industry.



DESIGN, METHODOLOGY, AND APPROACH: To achieve this goal, relevant literature was reviewed in order to identify the causes of accidents. The identified factors were used to develop the survey questionnaire for collecting primary data, and the collected data were analysed using exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA).



FINDINGS: The result of the EFA and CFA establishes and confirms eleven clusters for the causes of accidents on construction sites, which are: management problem; inadequate training; inadequate supervision; mental health problem; bad attitude; inadequate fund; inadequate experience; poor safety practice; inadequate orientation; and work environment.



CONCLUSION: The study concludes that addressing all eleven factors will drastically reduce the incessant accident occurrences in the construction industry. The result of this study will help construction stakeholders know where to direct their energy in an effort to reduce construction accidents.

