Oni OZMS, Olanrewaju ALPD, Cheen KSPD. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38243387
PURPOSE: Notwithstanding the economic importance of the construction industry, the industry is still facing challenges due to its high accident record. As a result, the goal of this study is to identify the key underlying causes of accidents in the Malaysian construction industry that construction stakeholders can focus on to reduce the menace of accidents in the industry.
Language: en
Injury; Safety; Hazard; CFA; EFA