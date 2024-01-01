|
Luo J, Chen Y, Tao Y, Xu Y, Yu K, Anwar O, Zong Y, Chen Y, Deng T. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38244790
BACKGROUND: The popularity of digital devices seems to provide a new observational variable for early identification and prevention of suicide with the development of the information technology era. Nevertheless, whether it is the use of digital devices that alters suicide risk or suicide risk manifests itself through change digital device use needs to be further explored.
Mobile phone; Suicide risk; Digital device use; Mendelian randomization analysis; Play computer games; Television watching