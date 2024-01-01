Abstract

BACKGROUND: The popularity of digital devices seems to provide a new observational variable for early identification and prevention of suicide with the development of the information technology era. Nevertheless, whether it is the use of digital devices that alters suicide risk or suicide risk manifests itself through change digital device use needs to be further explored.



METHODS: Bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis was used to explore potential causal relationships in the perspective of genetic prediction. We collected publicly available digital device use and suicide risk summary statistics genome-wide association data from UK Biobank, Neale Lab and FinnGen genetic databases. We used inverse variance weighting methods to assess MR estimates. For robustness of the results, we performed further tests of heterogeneity and pleiotropy.



RESULTS: In the Phase 1 results, we did not observe any effect of the length of digital device use on the suicide risk, while the results of Phase 2 suggested a significant positive association between suicide risk and the length of mobile phone use (IVW OR, 1.04; 95%CI, 1.01-1.06; P = 0.002), but this significance disappeared after adjusting for confounders of mental and affective disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: In this bidirectional MR analysis, we observed that People at high risk of suicide may be more addicted to digital device use, but more detailed GWAS data and research methods to validate this finding are required.

