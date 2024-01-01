Abstract

PURPOSE: This longitudinal data analysis examined the bidirectional relationships between sleep problems and suicidal thought (ST)/attempt (SA) in a large sample of Chinse adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 6995 adolescents (mean age = 14.86 years and 51.4 % males) participated in a 3-wave longitudinal study of behavior and health in Shandong, China. A self-administered questionnaire and standardized scales were used to assess ST, SA, sleep duration, insomnia, daytime sleepiness, and behavioral/emotional problems in 2015 (T1), 1 year later (T2), and 2 years later (T3). Path analyses were performed without and with adjustment for covariates, including gender, grade level, chronic diseases, cigarette smoking, alcohol use, anxiety/depressive symptoms, paternal education, and family economic status.



RESULTS: The prevalence rates of short sleep (<7 h/night), insomnia symptoms, and daytime sleepiness were 46.9-58.8 %, 16.0-19.4 %, and 25.1-25.3 % across T1-T3. The rates of past-year ST and SA were 9.1-12.4 % and 1.6-2.4 % across T1-T3. Path models showed that short sleep, insomnia, and daytime sleepiness predicted subsequent ST, and vice versa. Daytime sleepiness and SA predicted each other 1 year later. Sleep problems and ST/SA in the previous year significantly predicted themselves in the follow-up year. STUDY LIMITATION: All data were based on self-report.



CONCLUSION: Short sleep, insomnia, and daytime sleepiness all had bidirectional relationships with ST. Daytime sleepiness and SA were bidirectionally linked. Our findings suggest that interventions should be taken for both night sleep disturbances and daytime sleepiness to prevent suicide. Adverse sleep outcomes in suicidal adolescents should be assessed, which can in turn increase suicide risk.

