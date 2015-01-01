Abstract

CONTEXT: The Concussion Clinical Profile Screening Tool (CP Screen) self-report concussion symptom inventory that is often administered at weekly intervals. However, 1-week reliable change indices (RCI) for clinical cutoffs and the test-retest reliability of the CP Screen is unknown.



OBJECTIVE: Document RCI cutoff scores and 1-week test-retest reliability for each profile and modifier of the CP Screen for males and females.



DESIGN: Case Series. SETTING: A large US university. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: 173 healthy college students. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Participants completed two administrations of the CP Screen 7 days apart; CP Screen items yield five clinical profiles and two modifiers. Spearman rho coefficients (rs), intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) single measures and Unbiased Estimates of Reliability (UER) were used to assess test-retest reliability. Wilcoxon signed-rank tests assessed differences across time. RCI values and cutoff scores are provided at 90%/95% confidence intervals (CI). All analyses were performed for the total sample and separately for males and females.



RESULTS: RCI cutoffs for clinically significant change (increase/decrease) at a 90% CI for males were as follows: Ocular, Vestibular >2/>4, Anxiety/Mood, Cognitive/Fatigue, Migraine>3/>3, Sleep >4/>6, and Neck>2/>2. RCI cutoffs for clinically significant change (increase/decrease) at a 90% CI for females were as follows: Anxiety/Mood≥2/≥4; Cognitive/Fatigue, Migraine, Ocular, Vestibular, Sleep≥3/≥3; and Neck≥1/≥1. Correlations for CP ranged from.51 (Migraine) to.79 (Anxiety/Mood) for the total sample,.48 (Migraine) to.84 (Vestibular) for males, and.51 (Migraine) to.77 (Ocular) for females. Test-retest indices for each profile and modifier were moderate to good for the total sample (ICC:.64-.82; UER:.79-.90), males (ICC:.60-.87; UER:.76-.94), and females (ICC:.64-.80; UER:.78-.89).



CONCLUSION: The CP Screen is reliable and stable across a 1-week interval, and established RCIs for males and females can help identify meaningful change throughout recovery.

