Abstract

CONTEXT: Limited studies have investigated sports-related concussion (SRC) awareness and knowledge among athletes in Japan. SRC research is scarce among Asians compared to North American and European cohorts.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to examine previous SRC history, level of SRC knowledge, and previous exposure to SRC education among collegiate athletes in Japan by the level of contact and access to medical staff.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Single university study in XXX. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: A total of 2,103 athletes (48 varsity teams) were contacted to participate in an anonymous survey. Data from athletes with (1) SRC history in the past 3 months, (2) persistent SRC symptoms, (3) non-traditional sports, and (4) incomplete surveys were excluded. As a result, data from 593 athletes representing 43 varsity teams were included in this analysis. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Outcome measures were level of contact (contact [CON], limited contact [LTD], noncontact [NC]), access to medical staff (MEDYES, MEDNO), SRC knowledge (maximum score of 49), and previous SRC history (self-report; yes, no), and previous SRC education (self-report; EDUYES, EDUNO).



RESULTS: The average SRC knowledge total score was 33.4 ± 6.1 (range, 18-48). Knowledge score in CON was higher than LTD and NC (p<.001), and in MEDYES than MEDNO (median, MEDyes= 34.0, MEDNO= 32.0; U=27841.5, p<.001). SRC history was statistically different by the level of contact (χ2 [2] =27.95, p<.001) and by access to medical staff (χ2 [1] =4.5, p=.034). The presence of SRC history and previous SRC education contributed to higher SRC knowledge, independent of the level of contact and access to medical staff (p<.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Japanese athletes who participated in CON sports had a higher prevalence of SRC history, higher knowledge, and greater exposure to SRC education than those in LTD or NC. Access to medical staff was associated with higher SRC knowledge.

Language: en