Journal Article

Citation

Lininger MR, Cook N, Wayment HA. J. Athl. Train. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))

DOI

10.4085/1062-6050-0545.23

PMID

38243740

Abstract

Non-disclosed sport-related concussion symptoms pose a significant risk to athletes' health and well-being. Many research investigations have focused on understanding the factors impacting athletes' concussion disclosure behaviors. One of the most robust predictors of the likelihood that an athlete will disclose concussion symptoms to their coaches, athletic trainers, parents, or peers is what researchers term "social norms." The extant literature regarding social norms influencing concussion disclosure behaviors is inconsistent on how the construct should be defined, conceptualized, or measured, often failing to distinguish between descriptive and injunctive social norms and their sources (direct and indirect). In this Technical Report, we provide an overview of these critical distinctions, their importance in assessments, and examples from the literature where scholars have correctly operationalized these constructs in athletic populations. We conclude with a brief set of suggestions for researchers seeking to measure social norms in future research.


Language: en

Keywords

descriptive social norms; Injunctive social norms; scale development; sport-related concussions

