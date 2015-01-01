Abstract

The "Troubled Teen Industry" refers to a network of federally unregulated programs marketed toward the behavior modification of teens through therapeutic intervention and elite education. The true nature and structure of these programs, however, remains relatively unstudied, with the consequences of program attendance largely unknown or based on anecdotal evidence. This study systematically analyzes 77 open-source testimonials of former program attendees for themes of coercive control and isolation. Thematic analyses revealed high rates of coercive control within these narratives. In total, 66 narratives mentioned themes associated with coercive control that were unrelated to isolation. Specifically, respondents experienced frequent psychological abuse, gaslighting, humiliation, and name calling. Additionally, a total of 69 narratives contained themes of coercive control specific to functional or structural isolation. The lack of privacy combined with fear of staff retaliation for disobedience lead to structural and functional isolation among program attendees, preventing program attendees from engaging in help-seeking behaviors. Study results provide critical information as to the functioning of these programs, the experiences of youth involved with these programs, and how youth involved may be affected. Such findings justify the dedication of resources to further research this population and encourages the development of federal policy regarding the functioning of these institutions.

Language: en