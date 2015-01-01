|
Wamser RA, Richardson J. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38243747
Racial discrimination is an unfortunately common experience for Black Americans with detrimental physical and mental health consequences. Prior research has established an association between discrimination and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS); yet, trauma-related cognitions have not been studied. The majority of the existing empirical work in this area has not examined specific forms of discrimination experiences, despite potential key differences in these adversities. Relatedly, some forms of discrimination constitute "traumatic" events as defined by Criterion A for PTSD in the DSM-5 while others do not, and these distinctions have also been overlooked. Thus, the present study aimed to (a) examine discrimination, including specific types, in relation to PTSS and posttraumatic cognitions and (b) investigate whether Criterion A and non-Criterion A discrimination experiences were tied to PTSS and trauma-related thoughts. Participants were 172 undergraduate students who identified as Black or African American (M(age) = 25.11, SD = 8.25, range = 18-56; 84.9% female).
Language: en
posttraumatic stress symptoms; posttraumatic thoughts; prejudice; racism; trauma exposure