In September 2023, the El Niño phenomenon caused torrential rainfall and a severe flood that affected more than 400 000 people in southern Brazil's Vale do Taquari area, killing 52 people and injuring many more in 107 cities. More than 20 000 individuals were left without shelter. Further rainfall and floods occurred on Nov 18. Vale do Taquari often experiences flooding, but this is becoming more frequent and severe.1



Natural disasters could result in or exacerbate mental disorders, and Vale do Taquari is a region with high rates of suicide compared with other regions in Brazil, making it a vulnerable area for mental health. Despite the risk of floods caused by El Niño in this region, no strategic plan for interventions in mental health existed. Health professionals in the region with limited training to help survivors of natural disasters were invited by local leaders to assist the affected individuals voluntarily and without a coordinated strategy. Many health-care professionals were themselves affected by the floods. Improving mental health support in high-risk flood areas is therefore an urgent imperative.



In areas prone to natural disasters, strategies to minimise the mental health effects are vital and should promote support before, during, and after an event.

