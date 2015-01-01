|
In September 2023, the El Niño phenomenon caused torrential rainfall and a severe flood that affected more than 400 000 people in southern Brazil's Vale do Taquari area, killing 52 people and injuring many more in 107 cities. More than 20 000 individuals were left without shelter. Further rainfall and floods occurred on Nov 18. Vale do Taquari often experiences flooding, but this is becoming more frequent and severe.1
