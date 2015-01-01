Abstract

Motivated by the vehicular traffic phenomenon at roundabouts, we examine how the limited availability of resources affects the movement of two distinct types of particles on bidirectional lanes connected by two bridges, with each bridge specifically designated for the transportation of one species. To provide a theoretical ground for our findings, we employ a mean-field framework and successfully validate them through dynamic Monte Carlo simulations. Based on the theoretical analysis, we analytically derive various stationary properties, such as the particle densities, phase boundaries, and particle currents, for all the possible symmetric as well as asymmetric phases. The qualitative as well as quantitative behavior of the system is significantly affected by the constraint on the number of resources. The complexity of the phase diagram shows a nonmonotonic behavior with an increasing number of particles in the system. Analytical arguments enable the identification of several critical values for the total number of particles, leading to a qualitative change in the phase diagrams. The interplay of the finite resources and the bidirectional transport yields unanticipated and unusual features such as back-and-forth transition, the presence of two congested phases where particle movement is halted, as well as shock phases induced by boundaries and the bulk of the system. Also, it is found that spontaneous symmetry-breaking phenomena are induced even for very few particles in the system. Moreover, we thoroughly examine the location of shocks by varying the parameters controlling the system's boundaries, providing insights into possible phase transitions.

