Nazif-Munoz JI, Pereira CCM, Martinez PA, Najafi Moghaddam V, Domínguez-Cancino K. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 333: e115729.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2024.115729

38244283

Suicide is a major public health problem worldwide with far-reaching effects on families, communities, and societies. Influencing factors range from macro-level interventions like alcohol control policies and suicide prevention programs to individual contributors such as alcohol abuse and domestic violence. This study aimed to examine the relationship between Chile's suicide rate changes from 2002 to 2015 and the Alcohol Act of 2004, a national suicide prevention program implemented in 2007, alcohol abuse, and domestic violence. Assembling a unique longitudinal dataset from Chilean public institutions, the study employed an instrumental variable time-series cross-regional design.

RESULTS indicated that the Alcohol Act was not associated with suicide rates, domestic violence exhibited a significant association with increased suicide rates, and the national suicide prevention program was linked to reductions in suicide rates, especially among males. These findings align with research from neighbouring countries, showcasing the efficacy of suicide prevention programs in decreasing suicide rates in Chile.

RESULTS highlight the importance of integrating protocols to early-detect domestic violence in suicide prevention programs, as well as the need to further improving alcohol control policies to complement suicide prevention programs.


Latin America; Domestic violence; Global health; Suicide preventive policies

