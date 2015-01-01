|
Nazif-Munoz JI, Pereira CCM, Martinez PA, Najafi Moghaddam V, Domínguez-Cancino K. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 333: e115729.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38244283
Suicide is a major public health problem worldwide with far-reaching effects on families, communities, and societies. Influencing factors range from macro-level interventions like alcohol control policies and suicide prevention programs to individual contributors such as alcohol abuse and domestic violence. This study aimed to examine the relationship between Chile's suicide rate changes from 2002 to 2015 and the Alcohol Act of 2004, a national suicide prevention program implemented in 2007, alcohol abuse, and domestic violence. Assembling a unique longitudinal dataset from Chilean public institutions, the study employed an instrumental variable time-series cross-regional design.
Latin America; Domestic violence; Global health; Suicide preventive policies