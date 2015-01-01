Abstract

This study compared the effect of interactive media-based cognitive behaviour, art, and music therapies in reducing depression in children who survived abduction in Nigeria. A randomized control trial was conducted using three randomly selected secondary schools in Northern Nigeria. The study sample comprised 450 children randomly divided into a control group of (n = 225) and an experimental group of (n = 225). The treatment group was further divided into three groups; cognitive behavior (n = 75), art (n = 75), and music (n = 75) therapy, respectively. According to the findings of this study, cognitive behaviour, art, and music therapies via interactive media are a successful intervention technique for treating the depression of schoolchildren who survived abduction in Nigeria. However, compared to art and music therapy, cognitive behaviour therapy is more effective at treating depression. To lessen the depression of children who survived kidnapped in Nigeria, we recommend adopting cognitive behavioural therapy.

