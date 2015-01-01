|
Chen J, Mark S, Mackin L, Paul SM, Cooper BA, Hammer MJ, Conley YP, Levine JD, Miaskowski C. Semin. Oncol. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38245388
OBJECTIVES: Purposes were to identify subgroups of adult oncology patients (n = 1342) with distinct joint profiles of worst pain and cognitive function (CF) and evaluate for differences in demographic and clinical characteristics, as well as the severity of three distinct types of stress, resilience, and coping. DATA SOURCES: Measures of pain and CF were evaluated six times over two cycles of chemotherapy. The other measures of demographic and clinical characteristics, stress, resilience, and coping were completed at enrollment (ie, prior to the second or third cycle of chemotherapy).
Cognition; Stress; Resilience; Cognitive impairment; Adverse childhood experiences; Cancer; Chemotherapy; Coping; Pain; Post-traumatic stress disorder