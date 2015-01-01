|
Citation
|
Stanley IH, Hom MA, Wright A. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38243662
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Lethal means safety counseling (LMSC) to promote secure firearm storage may reduce the risk of firearm-involved deaths, including suicide. We examined if emergency medical services (EMS) clinicians, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics, may be suitable LMSC messengers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; firearms; EMS; prehospital; lethal means safety counseling