|
Citation
|
Ma J, Zhao S, Li W. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 124: e103894.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Walking is positively related to seniors' Quality of Life (QoL). However, existing studies neglected the role of unmet walking needs. To address this gap, this study evaluates if and to what extent unmet walking needs affect different aspects of QoL. Ordered logistic models were applied to analyze survey data of 533 seniors from China, results suggest that unmet walking needs have overall negative correlations with all four dimensions of QoL including overall QoL, Physical Health (PhyH), Psychological Health (PsyH), and Social Health (SH).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aging; China; Tolerance thresholds; Unmet walking needs; Walking behavior