Citation
Zhou T, Feng T, Kemperman A. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 124: e103936.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Cycling benefits human health and helps to mitigate environmental issues. However, limited evidence exists regarding how the built environment influences cycling volume under different time and weather conditions. In this paper, we employed a Gradient Boosting Decision tree method to analyze the non-linear and threshold effects of the multiscale built environment and microclimate on cycling volume.
Language: en
Keywords
Cycling volume; Gradient boosting decision tree; Multi-scale urban built environment