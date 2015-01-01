Abstract

Using Shanghai, China as an example, we develop a new approach for assessing the environmental benefits of dockless bike sharing system (DLBS), which combines both big data and small data and consider both substitutive modal shifts and complementary modal shifts related to DLBS. With a GPS-based big dataset on DLBS trips and a survey of DLBS commuters, we examine the impacts of the built environment on DLBS usage and modal shift behavior of DLBS commuters. We estimate the environmental benefits of DLBS as the difference in carbon emissions between DLBS trips and their counterfactuals assuming DLBS was unavailable. We find that a DLBS commuting trip on average reduces carbon emission by 185.48 g, much higher than the previous estimates based solely on substitutive modal shifts. The research findings could support policy formation to achieve carbon neutrality by promoting DLBS.

