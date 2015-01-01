SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Song JC, Hsieh IYL, Chen CS. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 125: e103962.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2023.103962

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The shared electric scooter (E-scooter) is an emerging micro-mobility mode in sustainable cities. Accurate hourly trip demand prediction is critical for effective service maintenance, but it poses a challenge due to the dynamic distribution influenced by urban complexity. We propose a model, the Sparse Diffusion Convolutional Gated Recurrent Unit (SpDCGRU), which incorporates diffusion convolution layers into the gated recurrent unit (GRU) model, enabling the simultaneous capture of spatio-temporal dependencies. Tackling the data in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, we demonstrate that spatial data reclustering and fusion loss training strategies contribute to the prediction performance. Moreover, the periodic and weather features positively impact predicting the low and high trip demand levels, respectively. Our model outperforms others in terms of overall performance and each trip demand level, with a 4.75% improvement in the mean absolute error (MAE) compared to the graph convolutional recurrent network (GCRN).


Language: en

Keywords

Built environments; Periodic features; Shared electric scooter (E-scooter); Sparse trip demand prediction; Spatio-temporal graph neural networks; Weather conditions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print