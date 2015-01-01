|
Hu J, Welch TF, Liu H, Zhang Z. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 126: e104041.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
The escalating in the global population and the increasing reliance on private automobiles have placed significant stress on the road transportation system. Recently, there has been a notable expansion in the array of technologies contributing to automated driving, which potentially reduces road crashes, and has a conditional positive effect on the environment, particularly when combined with electrification and shared transport (Fagnant and Kockelman, 2015).
