Abstract

The escalating in the global population and the increasing reliance on private automobiles have placed significant stress on the road transportation system. Recently, there has been a notable expansion in the array of technologies contributing to automated driving, which potentially reduces road crashes, and has a conditional positive effect on the environment, particularly when combined with electrification and shared transport (Fagnant and Kockelman, 2015).



Connected Automation (CA) is a leading topic within the realm of automated driving. It encompasses not only the communication among automated vehicles, but also the integration of Infrastructure Enabled Autonomy (IEA). Going beyond vehicle-to-vehicle interaction, IEA integrates road infrastructure and technologies in the automated driving ecosystem. The fusion of these two elements is able to give their collective ability to meet the demand for perception and decision-making in automated driving. Connectivity, a fundamental component of CA, has the potential to foster a seamless exchange of information and cooperation between vehicles and surrounding infrastructure, thereby serving as a crucial enabler for fulfilling the rigorous demands placed on automated vehicles. This serves as a pivotal role in advancing the level of vehicle automation, particularly in the context of a prolonged transition period to full autonomy.

