Abstract

This study investigates the potential positive and negative effects of the 'yield to pedestrians' (YTP) policy on pedestrian risky behaviors based on an extended model of the theory of planned behavior (TPB). Two policy-related variables, knowledge about (KN) and perceived effectiveness (PE), were added to the original TPB model. Partial least squares-based structural equation modeling was applied to analyze the relationships between study variables. The results showed that the males and respondents who sometimes/rarely drove were more likely to engage in risky behaviors than the females and respondents who frequently drove. Regarding the effect of YTP on pedestrian behavior, if one acquires more knowledge about the YTP policy, he/she is less likely to engage in risky behavior, possibly because individuals acquire more knowledge about YTP if they are more concerned about traffic safety, that is, a positive effect. Instead, if one perceives the policy more effective, he/she is more likely to engage in risky behavior, possibly because if one perceives the policy as more effective, he/she has a stronger belief that the drivers should yield to pedestrians, that is, a negative effect. Thus, the effect of the YTP policy on pedestrian risky behavior is a 'two-edged sword.' Multi-group analysis showed that the relationships between PE and behavioral intention (BI) are significant among males and those who frequently drove. We posit that risky tendencies and knowledge are the underlying factors that affect the relationship between PE and BI. Our concern is that if people acquire more knowledge about YTP, they may perceive the policy as more effective and become more likely to engage in risky behaviors. Thus, we suggest that the propagandizing of the YTP policy and the improvement of pedestrian awareness of traffic safety should be emphasized and strengthened simultaneously to avoid potential negative effect of the YTP policy on avoidance of pedestrian risky behaviors.

