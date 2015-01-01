Abstract

The objective of this work is investigating on differences in pedestrians' perceptions in terms of gender. Specifically, we want to verify differences between male and female in perceiving aspects characterizing pedestrian paths and influencing their satisfaction, perceived service quality, and behavioural intentions. We propose a methodology based on Partial Least Squares Structural Equation Modelling (PLS-SEM) approach. From the model calibration we derived different coefficients for male and female, representing the importance that each category of users gives to the various aspects characterizing the paths. Data were collected through a sample survey addressed to pedestrians walking on paths placed in an urban area of the southern Italy. We discovered interesting findings about gender differences. In general, females are more sensitive than males concerning many important aspects such as environmental aspects in terms of air pollution and noise, or personal security from robbery or theft, or presence of furnishing along the path and cleanliness of the environment. On the other hand, male consider more the continuity of pedestrian path and the condition of the walking surface, as well as the nuisance due to the vehicle flow. In terms of similarities in perceptions, male and female equally appreciated the comfort due to the presence of trees providing shade along the path. The findings from the model could be useful for planners, who should invest on those aspects considered as important by both the categories, but also on the aspects that determine an inequality between male and female. As an example, since women do not feel secure along those paths, planners could improve this aspect in such a way as to make paths attractive to both women and men, as well as the aspects considered more relevant for men, to incentivize pedestrian mobility.

