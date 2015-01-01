SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nguyen PHD, Tran D. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2024; 179: e103911.

10.1016/j.tra.2023.103911

In the annual winter route maintenance, transportation agencies often deploy multiple fleets of trucks for snow control and removal activities over a vast maintenance area which creates an operational problem in determining the optimal maintenance routes and fleet size. The objective of this paper is to develop a snowplow routing optimization model to enhance the efficiency of snow removal route planning. The routing optimization model was developed using vehicle routing problems, constraint-based programming, and geographic information system. The developed model was applied to optimize the snow removal route planning practice of a District in Kansas, United States, as a case study. The result of this study shows that the optimization model can help minimize the fleet size and increase the level of service for treating snow routes within the selected District. The results of this study are expected to assist transportation agencies in optimizing their snow route removal in winter maintenance operations.


Constraint-based programming; geographic information system (GIS); Snow route removal; Vehicle routing problem; Winter maintenance

