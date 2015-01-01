Abstract

On a signalised crossing of a junction, large bidirectional flows of pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter (ES) riders would converge and interact with each other in a confined space over a short time interval during each signal-enabled crossing stage. Such shared space interaction has hardly been researched. We experimented with a measure that encourages pedestrians' "keep left" behaviour while promoting channelisation between pedestrians versus cyclists/ES riders. The impact of the treatment was examined by intercept perception survey and naturalistic observations of trajectory movements via video analysis. The findings showed that pedestrians adopted better keep-left discipline after the treatment, which consequently reduced their perceived conflict levels with other oncoming traffic agents on the crossing which increased their crossing speed. Cyclists and ES riders also indicated lower conflict levels when pedestrian movements on the crossing become more predictable.

Language: en