Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a global concern affecting people of all ages; however, older adults are particularly vulnerable to age-related factors and foot-related issues. Footwear is critical for preventing falls, as it provides stability and protection against slips and falls (STFs). However, a significant gap exists in the systematic exploration of the safety aspects of footwear design for fall prevention in older adults.



METHODS: This comprehensive review applied a meticulous search strategy encompassing prominent databases, including Google Scholar, ScienceDirect, SCOPUS, MEDLINE, ResearchGate, and PubMed. This review synthesized and analyzed existing research to bridge knowledge gaps and provide insights into optimal footwear choices for older adults in terms of design features such as fit, fixation, heel height, collar height, slip resistance, and sole/insole hardness.



RESULTS: The results underscore the importance of specific design features for preventing falls among older adults. A proper fit, secure fixation, appropriate heel and collar heights, slip resistance, and sole/insole hardness significantly contributed to fall prevention. These findings offer valuable guidance for optimizing footwear designs to enhance comfort, stability, and safety in the daily lives of older individuals.



CONCLUSION: This comprehensive review fills a critical knowledge gap regarding the safety of footwear designs for fall prevention in older adults. The identified design features play a vital role in reducing the risk of falls and offer practical recommendations for the development of safer footwear. Ultimately, this study contributes to the existing knowledge base and supports efforts to prevent STFs in older adults through improved footwear design.

