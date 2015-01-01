|
Citation
Köhler LJE, Gollwitzer M. Br. J. Psychol. (1953) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, British Psychological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38246858
Abstract
Three studies explore the relation between victim sensitivity-the sensitivity to being a victim of injustice - and anti-immigration attitudes and behaviour. Based on theoretical considerations and prior research, we hypothesized that victim sensitivity positively predicts anti-immigration attitudes and behaviour over and above political orientation and ideology.
Language: en
Keywords
anti-immigration attitudes; anti-social behaviour; exploitation; justice sensitivity; victim sensitivity