Abstract

Three studies explore the relation between victim sensitivity-the sensitivity to being a victim of injustice - and anti-immigration attitudes and behaviour. Based on theoretical considerations and prior research, we hypothesized that victim sensitivity positively predicts anti-immigration attitudes and behaviour over and above political orientation and ideology.



RESULTS from a longitudinal study (Study 1; N = 1038), a computerized online experiment (Study 2; N = 299), and a laboratory experiment (Study 3; N = 178) provide support for this hypothesis. Studies 2 and 3 indicate that a heightened fear of exploitation mediates the effect of victim sensitivity on anti-immigration attitudes and behaviour even though attempts to scrutinize this mechanism by 'switching off' the psychological process were unsuccessful. We discuss methodological and theoretical implications and possible avenues for future research.

Language: en