Citation
Theodorou A, Sinclair H, Ali S, Sukhwal S, Bassett C, Hales H. Crim. Behav. Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38245874
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Homicide followed by suicide is rare, devastating and perpetrated worldwide. It is commonly assumed that the perpetrator had a mental disorder, raising concomitant questions about prevention. Though events have been reported, there has been no previous systematic review of the mental health of perpetrators. AIMS: Our aims were twofold. First, to identify whether there are recognisable subgroups of homicide-suicides in published literature and, secondly, to investigate the relationship between perpetrator mental state and aspects of the incident.
Keywords
mental state; extended suicide; homicide suicide; mass murder suicide; systematic literature review