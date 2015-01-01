Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is lack of clarity regarding the impact of and optimal clinical response to stimulant use among people prescribed long-term opioid therapy (LTOT) for pain.



OBJECTIVE: To determine if a positive urine drug test (UDT) for stimulants was associated with subsequent opioid-related harm or discontinuation of LTOT.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. PATIENTS: People living with and without HIV living in a major metropolitan area with public insurance, prescribed LTOT for chronic, non-cancer pain (n=600). MAIN MEASURES: UDT results from January 2012 to June 2019 were evaluated against 1) opioid-related emergency department (ED) visits (oversedation, constipation, infections associated with injecting opioids, and opioid seeking) or death in each 90-day period following a UDT, using logistic regression, and 2) LTOT discontinuation.



RESULTS: There were no opioid overdose deaths within 90 days following a stimulant-positive UDT. A stimulant-positive UDT was not statistically significantly associated with opioid-related ED visits within 90 days (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.39; 95% CI=0.88-2.21). Stimulant-positive UDT was independently associated with subsequent discontinuation of LTOT within 90 days (aOR 2.96; 95% CI=2.13 - 4.12). Living with HIV was independently associated with decreased odds of LTOT discontinuation (aOR 0.65; 95% CI 0.43 - 0.99).



CONCLUSIONS: Despite no association between a stimulant-positive UDT and subsequent opioid-related harm, there was an association with subsequent LTOT discontinuation, with heterogeneity across clinical groups. Detection of stimulant use should result in a discussion of substance use and risk, rather than reflex LTOT discontinuation.

