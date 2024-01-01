Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Peripheral trauma is a very frequent cause of consultation in paediatric emergency departments but few studies have been published describing the characteristics of these patients.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: We performed a retrospective descriptive study by reviewing computerised emergency department forms during January and February 2020.



OBJECTIVE: To describe the characteristics of traumatic injuries in our area and to detect possible areas for improvement.



RESULTS: A total of 714 peripheral trauma cases were attended, which represents 9.5% of the total consultations. A total of 52.7% were schoolchildren (6-11 years). The most frequent locations were the ankle (27.5%) and fingers (17.2%). Fracture was detected in 6.7% of cases. Radiographs were requested in 78.6% of the patients, with pathological findings in 9.6% of them. Half of the X-rays were requested due to ankle or finger trauma. Referral to traumatology was made in 16.4% of patients, mainly for elbow and knee trauma, and the most commonly used treatment was general measures (49%) and bandaging (29.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: Peripheral trauma is very common and, in general, banal. A large number of X-rays are requested with a very low yield, so it seems necessary to establish new protocols to reduce the number of requests. Improving training in elbow and knee trauma could improve paediatricians' autonomy in dealing with these more complex injuries.

