Abstract

Within the last few years, there has been a large political focus on the future of gun laws in the United States. A series of realizations, political changes, and tragic events have led this country to question the second amendment. People across the country, from different backgrounds, have commented and voiced their opinion on gun laws. But are there patterns that can help us understand why people are with or against the second amendment, and what are the factors that change opinions? Understanding what affects people's view on this topic can help researchers understand the core of what people value, and what characteristics in people impact their decisions. It can also help policy makers and government leaders run campaigns and create new regulations that are in alignment with demographics. But most importantly, this paper will allow everyday people to understand American gun laws to a greater extent, and can help us come to a consensus about what should be done to solve this debate. In this paper, I research this question by diving deep into 6 general demographic categories. I looked at gender, age, region, race, socio-economic status, and real life experiences of people all around the country to see if there is correlation between these demographics versus those people's positive or negative opinions on the second amendment. I decided to leave out political alignment, since many current political policies are changing to address this issue, and gun rights is a very active topic in US politics.

Language: en