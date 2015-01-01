|
Wagner RE. SMU Law Rev. 2024; 76(4): e701.
(Copyright © 2024, Southern Methodist University School of Law)
The current majority of the Supreme Court has significantly increased access to firearms. In last year's New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, the majority curtailed legislative options for protecting U.S. citizens from the danger presented by unfettered access to life-threatening weapons. The majority refused to acknowledge the danger inherent in firearms and the substantive difference in function between an antique flintlock and an AK-47. The Court's refusal to consider the change that technology has brought to firearm capabilities has resulted in a dramatically reduced ability for any legislation to address the danger of firearms in a constructive manner. However, this reduction is not necessarily an elimination. Even with the historically inaccurate and logically flawed decision of the current majority, there are still measures that can be taken. Modern technology can be used to limit the harm posed by rampant gun possession even under the Court's recent interpretation of the Second Amendment.
