Abstract

Head trauma is frequently related to the misuse of drinking vessels as weapons. Forensic reports usually evaluate these blunt injuries as having occurred in scenarios where the alcohol intake is high. Fatal consequences are seen in blows with glass bottles aiming at the head. To prove the outcome that a glass bottle thrown to the head could cause, three intact human cadaver heads were impacted with 1-liter glass bottles at 9.5 m/s using a drop-tower. The impact location covered the left temporal bone, sphenoid bone, and zygomatic arch. The contact between the head and the bottle was produced at an angle of 90° with (1) the valve of the bottle, (2) the bottom of the bottle, and (3) with the head rotated 20° in the frontal plane touching again with the bottom of the bottle. The three bottles remained intact after the impact, and the injury outcomes were determined by computed tomography (CT). The alterations were highly dependent on the impact orientation. The outcome varied from no injury to severe bone fractures. In the most injurious case (#3), fractures were identified in the cranial base, sphenoid bone, and zygomatic bone. These testing conditions were selected to replicate one specific legal case, as required by the plaintiff. Physical disputes with bar glassware can lead to complex combinations of blunt and sharp-force injuries. Controlled biomechanical studies can benefit forensic analyses of violence involving glassware by providing a better understanding of the underlying injury mechanisms.

