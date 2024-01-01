Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the characteristics of patients visiting the pediatric emergency department (PED) for unintentional ingestions and associations between patient race and ethnicity in referrals to Child Protective Services (CPS) for supervisory neglect.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional analysis of children <12 years old who presented to the PED between October 2015 and December 2020 for an unintentional ingestion. Patients were identified by searching the electronic health record for diagnosis codes corresponding to unintentional ingestions. Patient demographics, ingestion type, disposition, and referrals to CPS were abstracted by manual chart review. Logistic regression models were used to evaluate associations between patient demographics and visit characteristics with referral to CPS.



RESULTS: We identified 129 PED encounters for unintentional ingestions that were included for analysis. Overall, 22 patients (17.1%) were referred to CPS for neglect. In the univariate analysis, both ingestion of an illicit drug and arrival to the PED by ambulance were associated with a higher odds of referral to CPS. In the multivariable model adjusted for parent language, ingestion type, and mode of arrival to the PED, Hispanic patients had higher odds of referral to CPS than White patients (aOR=23.9, 95%CI [1.7-334.7], p=.03). There was not a statistically significant association between Black race and referral to CPS.



CONCLUSIONS: Referrals to CPS from the PED after unintentional ingestions are common and disproportionally involve Hispanic patients. More research is needed to promote equitable child maltreatment reporting for children presenting to the PED following unintentional ingestions. WHAT'S NEW: In an observational study of pediatric emergency department visits for unintentional ingestions, over 17% of cases were referred to Child Protective Services for neglect. Hispanic patients were disproportionately referred to CPS and had a higher odds of referral than White patients.

Language: en