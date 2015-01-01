|
Citation
Mirza S, Rehman A, Haque J, Khan MM. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38251674
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country, information on the patterning of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, as well as associated public perceptions and opinions, is limited. We sought to advance knowledge on suicide and self-harm in Pakistan with a large, online survey.
Language: en
Keywords
Pakistan; suicide; South Asia; Muslim; low- and middle-income countries (LMICs); Global mental health