SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Navarro-Rodríguez CD, Bauman S, Vera Noriega J, Lagarda Lagarda AE. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 14(1): e19.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bs14010019

PMID

38247671

Abstract

Cyberaggression is an important problem today; it can affect adolescents in different ways. Therefore, reliable and valid measures are necessary to better study the phenomenon. The aim of the present study was to generate validity and reliability evidence for a Spanish-language cyberaggression scale from Garaigordobil, (2017) in a population of 1695 adolescents from northwestern Mexico (51.5% female) between 12- and 15-years-of-age. The results of this study contribute to the research and focus on cyberaggression in adolescents in Mexico. The measure used in this paper detects the different roles, including the bystander, rigorously testing the reliability and validity of the measure, providing a solid tool to evaluate cyberaggression in the Mexican context and guide evidence-based interventions and policies in educational settings.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; aggression; cyberbullying; model validation; psychometrics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print