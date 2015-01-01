|
Caro-Cañizares I, Sánchez-Colorado N, Baca-Garcia E, Carballo JJ. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(1): e35.
38247687
AIM: Suicidal behavior is a serious public health problem and a major cause of death among adolescents. Three categories of major risk factors have been identified: psychological factors, stressful life events, and personality traits. Severe and objective stressful life events (SLEs), such as childhood mistreatment or abuse, have been clearly associated with higher rates of suicide risk. However, the relationship between suicide risk and adolescents' perceptions of the SLE impact is not as clear. This paper studies the relationship between SLE impact perception and suicide risk and the possible mediating role of perceived family functioning in this relationship. The need for longer-term or more intense psychological or psychiatric treatment in relation to SLE impact perception is also addressed.
adolescence; suicidal behavior; family; stressful life events