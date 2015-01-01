Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the priority injuries and illnesses across UK summer Paralympic World Class Programmes (WCP).



METHODS: Four years (2016-2019) of electronic medical records from 360 athletes across 17 Paralympic WCP sports were analysed.



METHODS were based on the 2021 International Paralympic Committee translation of the original 2020 International Olympic Committee consensus statement for epidemiological recording and reporting. This included reporting incidence (count of injury per athlete year) and burden (time loss days per athlete year) of injuries by impairment category.



RESULTS: 836 injuries and 453 illnesses were recorded during the surveillance period, accounting for 34 638 and 10 032 time-loss days, respectively. 216 (60%) athletes reported at least one injury, while 171 (47.5%) reported at least one illness. There were 0.9 injuries per athlete year, resulting in a mean injury burden of 38.1 days per athlete year. The lumbar/pelvis, shoulder and thoracic/ribs body region had the greatest incidence whereas the shoulder, lumbar/pelvis and wrist had the greatest injury burden. All impairment categories had shoulder or lumbar/pelvis as the body region with the greatest incidence, however the burden of body areas did not always reflect the incidence. Athletes reported 0.5 illnesses per athlete year, resulting in an average illness burden of 11.3 days per athlete year. The respiratory, gastrointestinal, dermatological and genitourinary organ systems had the greatest illness incidence.



CONCLUSIONS: To optimise health and performance in Paralympic sport athletes, system-wide mitigation initiatives should target priority injury problems occurring in the lumbar/pelvis, shoulder, thoracic spine/ribs and wrist. Illness types causing the greatest burden vary with impairment group, and illness mitigation initiatives should consider athlete impairment types in their design, while continuing to note the high incidence of respiratory and gastrointestinal illness across all impairments. Further research should examine associated risk factors and the influence of impairment categorisation.

