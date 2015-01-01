|
Citation
|
Lee T, Baek S, Lee J, Chung ES, Yun K, Kim TS, Oh J. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2024; 22(1): 87-94.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38247415
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: : Diagnosis and assessment of depression rely on scoring systems based on questionnaires, either self-reported by patients or administered by clinicians, and observation of patient facial expressions during the interviews plays a crucial role in making impressions in clinical settings. Deep learning driven approaches can assist clinicians in the course of diagnosis of depression by recognizing subtle facial expressions and emotions in depression patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Deep learning; Diagnosis; Dynamic; Facial expression