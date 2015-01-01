Abstract

OBJECTIVE: : This study investigated the association between non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and quantified electroencephalogram (QEEG) in patients with depression. We aimed to identify clinical features of NSSI and differences in QEEG findings.



METHODS: : This retrospective study used the medical records of 52 inpatients with major depressive episodes, aged from 15 to 30. The patients were categorized according to their history of NSSI. Their main diagnosis and sex were also considered. To evaluate clinical symptoms, self-reported scales were used. The absolute power and the Z-scores of various waves were included.



RESULTS: : NSSI was associated with suicidal ideations (p = 0.001) and trauma history (p = 0.014). In the binary logistic regression analysis, the Z-score of absolute alpha power was higher on the FP2 node (p = 0.029), lower on the F4 node (p = 0.029) in the NSSI group. The absolute high beta power in the NSSI group was higher on the FP2 and the F3 node, but lower on the F7 and F8 node. Patients with NSSI showed higher Z-score of the absolute delta power at the FP2 node (p = 0.044). The absolute gamma power was higher on the FP2 (p = 0.012) and the F3 node (0.043), lower on the FP1 (p = 0.019) and the F7 node (0.018) in the NSSI group. The absolute high gamma power at the FP2 (p = 0.017) and F8 nodes (p = 0.045) were higher in the NSSI group.



CONCLUSION: : Patients with NSSI may have clinical features distinct from those of patients without NSSI. QEEG results have shown some differences, although it is less applicable due to some limitations.

