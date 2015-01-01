|
Kim JW, Jhon M, Kang HJ, Kim SW, Kim JM. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2024; 22(1): 194-199.
38247426
Exposure-response prevention is an effective approach to treat anxiety disorders. Virtual reality exposure therapy (VRET) is a promising treatment for patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). New research has helped refine and update VRET. In this study, we introduce a form of VRET developed for patients suffering from PTSD after a traffic accident, and present two cases treated using this protocol. After 6 weeks of VRET treatment, the two participants not only improved their PTSD symptoms, but also improved their depressed mood, anxiety, and insomnia symptoms. Future studies of VRET for car accident-related PTSD should utilize a controlled design with randomization in order to account for numerous possible confounds.
Traffic accidents; PTSD; Virtual reality exposure therapy