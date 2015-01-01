SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kim JW, Jhon M, Kang HJ, Kim SW, Kim JM. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2024; 22(1): 194-199.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)

DOI

10.9758/cpn.22.1036

PMID

38247426

Abstract

Exposure-response prevention is an effective approach to treat anxiety disorders. Virtual reality exposure therapy (VRET) is a promising treatment for patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). New research has helped refine and update VRET. In this study, we introduce a form of VRET developed for patients suffering from PTSD after a traffic accident, and present two cases treated using this protocol. After 6 weeks of VRET treatment, the two participants not only improved their PTSD symptoms, but also improved their depressed mood, anxiety, and insomnia symptoms. Future studies of VRET for car accident-related PTSD should utilize a controlled design with randomization in order to account for numerous possible confounds.


Language: en

Keywords

Traffic accidents; PTSD; Virtual reality exposure therapy

