Abstract

Exposure-response prevention is an effective approach to treat anxiety disorders. Virtual reality exposure therapy (VRET) is a promising treatment for patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). New research has helped refine and update VRET. In this study, we introduce a form of VRET developed for patients suffering from PTSD after a traffic accident, and present two cases treated using this protocol. After 6 weeks of VRET treatment, the two participants not only improved their PTSD symptoms, but also improved their depressed mood, anxiety, and insomnia symptoms. Future studies of VRET for car accident-related PTSD should utilize a controlled design with randomization in order to account for numerous possible confounds.

